FM Zarif leaves for NY to attend UNGA session

The Iranian diplomat is scheduled to hold talks with a number of his counterparts from the other participating countries on the sidelines of the UNGA session.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is also slated to travel to New York on Monday.

The visit comes amid concerns that the US would refuse to issue the visas for the Iranian delegation, as the act was delayed until the last minute.

Taking to Twitter before the visas came in, Zarif addressed the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, saying he was trying to delay issuing visas for the Iranian delegation “by resorting to self-arrogated designations.”

The 74th session of the UNGA opened in New York on Sept. 17. The first day of the high-level General Debate will be on Sept. 24, where President Rouhani is scheduled to deliver a speech.

The annual General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly is the occasion for world leaders to gather at UN Headquarters to discuss global issues.

MNA/IRN83482677