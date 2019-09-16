US authorities warn against Donald Trump's increasing anti-Iran rhetoric after Saudi attacks

"Congress has the Constitutional power to declare war. Not the President. Not the Secretary of State . And DEFINITELY not Saudi Arabia. This President lies about everything from weather maps and crowd sizes. There is no reason we should take his word on justifications for war," Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has written on her Twitter account.

Also, former nuclear negotiator during talks with Iran Wendy Sherman has tweeted "the Senate is considering language, similar to House passed, affirming @realDonaldTrump does not have authority to go to war w/Iran under existing AUMF. Now would be a good time for the Senate and Congress to step up."

Furthermore, US Senator from Connecticut Chris Murphy has posted "... Trump’s Iran strategy has been blind unilateral escalation. No off ramps. No international consensus building."

While the US administration has levelled accusations against Tehran, the Islamic Republic of Iran has strongly rejected any involvement in the recent drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities, which have halted half of oil production in the Kingdom.

