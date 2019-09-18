Pres. Rouhani’s visit to NY may not happen

According to reports, the US administration has not yet issued the required visas for the visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his accompanying delegation to New York for the annual UN General Assembly meeting.

According to the schedule, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is slated to depart for New York on Friday while President Rouhani is set to leave Tehran on Monday.

If visas do not come in in the next few hours, the visit of the Iranian delegation to New York may be canceled.

Any attempt to bar Iran’s presence at the UN General Assembly is against the UN rules and regulations.

Iran says it will continue its active diplomacy despite the US’ undermining measures, but the US administration should still be held accountable for its hostile policy against the country.

The 74th session of the UNGA opened in New York on Sept. 17. The first day of the high-level General Debate will be on Sept. 24, where President Rouhani is scheduled to deliver a speech.

