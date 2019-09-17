Yemenis attack on Aramco proof of US' inability in salvaging S. Arabia: MP

Referring to the attack on Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil facilities, a member of National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iranian Parliament Mohammad Ebrahim Rezaei said “during the past recent years, US officials have deceived Saudiis via enacting Iranophobia and some other scenarios and have plundered those idiot Saudi rulers by suggesting them that not being protected by the US will endanger their security.”

“The recent attack of Yemenis scrapped all American plans and showed that the US’ strategy of acting as the first regional power for ensuring security has failed,” he said, adding, “It is also a sign for failure for Al-Saud and its allies.”

Yemen’s Ansarullah forces launched drone attacks on Saturday morning at two Saudi oil facilities in Abqaiq in eastern Saudia Arabia and Khurais northeast of Riyadh, disrupting Saudi oil production and exports. The attacks are said to be in retaliation of Saudi's continued war against Yemeni people.

Following the attack, US Senator Lindsey Graham blamed Iran with baseless accusations, recommending that the US “put on the table an attack on Iranian oil refineries if they continue their provocations”.

Moreover, US Secretary Mike Pompeo pinned the blame on Tehran over the attacks calling for public condemnation of 'Iran's actions'.

The unfounded accusations against Iran come as the United States has been a staunch supporter of Saudi Arabia's war campaign against civilians in Yemen which, according to reports, has claimed more than 91,000 lives over the past four and a half years.

The allegations come as Iran has repeatedly dismissed the claims of its involvement in the drone attacks, saying “futile allegations and blind statements as such are incomprehensible and meaningless within the framework of diplomacy.”

