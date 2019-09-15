Blaming Iran won't end disaster, says Zarif to Pompeo

"Having failed at 'max pressure', @SecPompeo's turning to 'max deceit'," wrote Zarif in a tweet on Sunday.

"US & its clients are stuck in Yemen because of illusion that weapon superiority will lead to military victory," Zarif added, referring to the Saudi-led Western-backed military aggression against Yemen, which has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis, destroyed the country’s infrastructure and led to a massive humanitarian crisis since March 2015.

Zarif went on to add, "Blaming Iran won't end disaster. Accepting our April '15 proposal to end war & begin talks may."

Yemen’s Ansarullah forces launched drone attacks on Saturday morning at two Saudi oil facilities in Abqaiq in eastern Saudia Arabia and Khurais northeast of Riyadh, disrupting Saudi oil production and exports. The attacks are said to be in retaliation of Saudi's continued war against Yemeni people.

Following the attack, US Senator Lindsey Graham blamed Iran with baseless accusations, recommending that the US “put on the table an attack on Iranian oil refineries if they continue their provocations”.

Moreover, US Secretary Mike Pompeo pinned the blame on Tehran over the attacks calling for public condemnation of 'Iran's actions'.

The unfounded accusations against Iran come as the United States has been a staunch supporter of Saudi Arabia's war campaign against civilians in Yemen which, according to reports, has claimed more than 91,000 lives over the past four and a half years.

MNA