Peace, security rely on good ties among regional states: Rahmani

He made the remarks on Friday in a meeting with Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan.

“Safeguarding the regional security should be done by regional states,” he said, highlighting that cooperation between countries can create sustainable peace and security.

“America is seeking to sow the seed of discord in the Muslim world,” Rahmani said, adding, “US and Israeli regime only consider their own benefits and do nothing positive for the region.”

“Extremism, terrorism, and violence in the region is supported by the US, the Zionist regime and few other countries. These states provided terrorist groups with money, weapons, and intelligence,” said the Iranian minister.

Pointing to bilateral relations between the two countries, he said that economic and cultural ties are of utmost importance which need to be expanded.

On behalf of First Vice President Es'hagh Jahangiri, Rahmani also invited the Kyrgyz prime minister to visit Iran.

For his part, Abylgaziev appreciated the invitation and hoped that he could make the visit in the near future.

The Kyrgyz minister called for expanding economic ties and establishing a direct flight route between the two countries.

He said that Kyrgyzstan is against anti-Iran sanctions because such measures create problems for all countries which have friendly relations with Tehran.

Heading a political delegation, the Iranian minister arrived in Bishkek on Thursday to discuss bilateral cooperation with Kyrgyz officials. The two sides have signed a security and disciplinary cooperation agreement.

