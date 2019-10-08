  1. Politics
8 October 2019 - 15:11

Iran’s economic conditions improving despite US sanctions: Veep

TEHRAN, Oct. 08 (MNA) – First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri said that the country’s economic situation is improving despite US's imposition of sanctions against Iran.

He made the remarks on Tue. in a local ceremony on the occasion of World Standards Day in Tehran.

All macroeconomic parameters in the country indicate a promising economic situation in the country, he stated.

Today's developments in the region are very sensitive he said, adding, “we need to resolve these problems through dialogue and interaction."

According to the statistics of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance (MEAF), Iran exported more than $20 billion worth of non-oil commodities through the nationwide customs offices in the sanctions period, he emphasized.

 He called on producers and industrialists to propel the country’s economy towards boom and prosperity in international arenas.


