Iran, Kyrgyzstan ink agreement on security coop.

The agreement was inked by Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli and his Kyrgyz counterpart Colonel Kashkar Junushaliev.

In this bilateral meeting, the two sides expressed their full readiness to strengthen cooperation in the field of security.

Iranian and Kyrgyz interior ministers discussed briefly about attempts of the two countries in maintaining regional stability, fighting against drug trafficking, extremism as well as other issues of mutual concerns.

Moreover, the two sides talked about fighting against extremist groups, international criminals, drug traffickers and providing security at borders.

