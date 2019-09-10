Nasrallah vows to never leave Imam Khamenei alone

Making the remarks on Monday on the eve of Ashura, he said that “we are in the middle of a big battle and our camp is being besieged by the US and Israel.”

“Today, the US, Israel, and their tools are trying to besiege our camp. The leader of this camp is Imam Ali Khamenei and the center of this camp is the Islamic Republic of Iran,” AlManar quoted him as saying.

“This is our camp, and this is our Imam, our leader, and Hussein of this era. In this battle there is no place for neutrality. You are either with Hussein or you are with Yazid. The battle is renewed and so is the confrontation,” he noted.

Seyyed Nasrallah Called for crowding on the 10th of Muharram, the day of Ashura in the Southern Suburb of Beirut to pledge allegiance to Imam Hussein and to “tell Netanyahu, the Zionists, and all the conspirators against us: We are a people who neither a siege, nor starving, thirst, fear or war can influence our will, determination, certainty and faith.”

“If our Husseini leader came out to tell us that you are free to leave, our response will be: By Allah, O master and leader, if we are to be killed, all of us… we shall never leave you o son of Hussein,” Hezbollah leader concluded.

MNA/PR