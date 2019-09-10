Hamas shoots down Israeli drone in Gaza

According to Palestinian media, Hamas fighters have successfully intercepted and downed a quadcopter drone in the city of Rafah, near the border with Egypt.

The downing comes a day after the regime carried out a fresh wave of air raids against the besieged coastal enclave.

The Israeli regime’s military has confirmed that a drone fell in southern Gaza Strip, saying that an investigation into the incident is underway.

Media reports indicate that the aircraft’s remains are now in the hands of the resistance fighters.

This is the second unmanned aerial vehicle the Israeli army has lost over the past 24 hours.

The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah said its air defense forces had shot down an Israeli military drone outside the southern town of Ramyah early Monday, amid heightened tensions between the group and the Israeli military.

MNA/PR