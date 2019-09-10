Any war against Iran to bring end to Israeli regime's existence: Nasrallah

“Any war on Iran will destroy the region… and if you think a war on Iran will end the axis of resistance, I assure to you that the contrary will take place and Israel will cease to exist due to that,” Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah made the remarks in a speech on Tuesday on the occasion of Ashura, which marks the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hossein (PBUH), the third Shia Imam and the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

He hailed Iran and its Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as the center of a major camp against the US and Israel, saying the resistance front is now in the middle of a campaign against the two enemies.

“Today we reassure of allegiance to Imam Hussein and forever we shall say: At your service O Hussein"

He reiterated the resistance movement's allegiance to Ayatollah Khamenei’s leadership against the oppressors, saying, “I tell you today that the Hussein of this era is Imam Ali Khamenei”.

“O Leader and Imam if we were to be killed and burned 1000 times, we will never leave you o son of Hussein,” he said.

Nasrallah was referring to the Battle of Karbala in southern Iraq in 680 AD, during which Imam Hussein was martyred along with his 72 companions after fighting courageously for justice against thousands of soldiers of the Umayyad caliph, Yazid I.

The battle symbolizes the eternal and unwavering stance of truth against falsehood and humanity’s struggle against injustice, tyranny and oppression.

The Hezbollah chief further stressed that Israeli and American leaders will fail in their plots to undermine the resistance front through “blockades” and “sanctions.”

MNA/4715306