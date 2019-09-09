Hassan Nasrallah advises Israel not to play with fire

“I heard from the secretary-general of Lebanese Hezbollah that Hezbollah will give an appropriate and regrettable response to the slightest Israeli aggression on Lebanon. Tel Aviv will burn in fire," Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament for International Affairs quoted Hassan Nasrallah as having said in a recent meeting with him in Lebanon in a tweet on Monday.

The Iranian parliamentary official and the leader of the Hezbollah met in Beirut on July 19, during which Nasrallah extended his appreciation to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei as well as the people and the government of Iran for their ‘decisive’ and ‘effective’ support and help to peace and security consolidation in the region.

Earlier today, in its latest move against Israeli aggression, Hezbollah shot down an Israeli UAV over south Lebanon.

The development comes amid heightened tensions between Hezbollah and the Israeli military.

The rift began after the Tel Aviv regime targeted Hezbollah's positions in the Syrian capital of Damascus on August 24, killing two of the group's members.

The following day, Hezbollah said two Israeli drones had been destroyed near the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

Hezbollah pledged a swift response along the border and said that it would also shoot down any intruding Israeli drone in the future.

Tensions peaked last Sunday, when Hezbollah fired anti-tank missiles at an Israeli military vehicle along the border with the occupied territories and attacked several Israeli bases as well.

Israel continued its aggression by shelling some Lebanese territories before relative calm returned the next day.

