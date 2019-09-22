Al-Saud regime in end of the line: Hezbollah leader

In an interview with Tehran-based Al-Alam TV which was aired on Sunday evening, Hassan Nasrallah said that "ruling regime of Saudi Arabia has got very old and is spending the last stages of its lifetime."

"In fact, Saudi Arabia was the initiator of hostility against Iran, and its problem with Iran was the same problem it had with other Arab countries, namely, supporting the Palestinian issue and regional resistance movements," the Hezbollah leader said, adding that "this is not a proxy war and we believe that Saudi Arabia is hostile to Lebanese resistance forces, regardless of Iran's position, so our problem with Saudi Arabia has nothing to do with Iran."

He said that the Saudi regime has become very old and for reasons such as its oppressive policies, corruption, crackdown on the people and the monopoly of the ruling family may be spending the last stages of its lifetime.

He added that the performance of the incumbent rulers compared to their predecessors have played a significant role in accelerating the fall of the regime.

The Hezbollah secretary general also said that declaring war on Yemen by Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2015 and the regime's interference in the internal affairs of other countries would affect the future of Saudi Arabia.

Nasrallah went on to add that for the first time in several Arab countries, people are chanting slogans like 'death to Saudi regime' against the intervention of Saudi Arabia.

KI/4725947