Two Iranian animations to vie at 11th TOFUZI filmfest. in Georgia

Directed by Siamak Vahed, “Stair” will take part at the adult competition program of the 11th edition of Tofuzi’ International Festival of Animated Films in Georgia.

“The candle was flickering…I went outside and found myself on the stairs,” reads the short synopsis of the animation.

Meanwhile, another Iranian short animation, "Sink" by Mahboobeh Kalaee, will take part at the student competition section of the festival.

In “Sink”, dregs of coffee shaped like a man and a woman come out of two cups left in the sink.

The International Festival of Animated Films "TOFUZI" will take a place on 21 - 26 of October in the city of Batumi, capital of Ajara, Georgia.

The festival aims to encourage the exchange of creative experiences, search of new ideas, styles and technologies, according to the event’s website.

MS/4713292