‘Pet Man’ wins at AsterFest in Macedonia

‘Pet Man’ tells the story of an animal dealer who falls asleep in his shop and has a nightmare where he is trapped inside an animal cage. In his attempt to escape from the animals, he encounters various obstacles.

The Iranian animated piece won the ‘Aco Aleksov’ Award for best author at the 14th edition of the International Film Festival AsterFest in Strumica, Macedonia, held on 26-29 July 2019.

In its previous screenings, ‘Pet Man’ won a number of international awards including an award for best animated film at NEZ International Film Festival in India, best characterization award in Kent’s Canterbury Festival, best animation award at the Largo International Film Festival in Switzerland, the award for best animated eco film at International Animation Film Festival Golden Kuker in the Bulgarian capital Sofia and Best Animation Short Film award at the 2nd Sao Paulo Times Film Festival.

