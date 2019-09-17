'Under Influence' to vie at Tofuzi filmfest. in Georgia

According to the director Maryam Amiri, 'Under Influence' is a three-minute 2D animated film, which explores the concept of decision-making in children.

The animation will take part at the 11th edition of ‘Tofuzi’ International Festival of Animated Films in Georgia.

Two other Iranian short animations, namely ‘Sink’ by Mahboobeh Kalaee and ‘Stair’ by Siamak Vahed, had been previously named as part of the competition lineup of the Georgian festival.

The International Festival of Animated Films "TOFUZI" will take a place on 21 - 26 of October in the city of Batumi, capital of Ajara, Georgia.

The festival aims to encourage the exchange of creative experiences, search of new ideas, styles and technologies, according to the event’s website.

