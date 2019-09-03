‘Owsia’ goes to two European film festivals

Alireza Dehghan’s short documentary ‘Owsia’ will take part at the first edition of #LabMeCrazy! Science Film Festival in Spain, slated for September 17 – 20, 2019.

The festival is an initiative run by the Museo de Ciencias at the University of Navarra. It aims to raise awareness about science among young people by offering a refreshing, modern take on scientific knowledge.

The documentary has also been accepted into the screening program of the sixth edition of environment film festival in Bucharest, Romania, to be held on 6-10 November 2019.

The film is about Zarach qanat in Yazd, the longest of its kind in the Middle East, which has been inscribed on the UNESCO world heritage list. ‘Owsia’ brings focus to the dying out of the qanat, which is attributed to negligence and faulty life style.

‘Owsia’ has so far won 20 national and 4 international awards from Trenton film festival in the US, Istanbul International Architecture And Urban Film Festival in Turkey, science film festival in Australia, and Kolkata International Environment Film Festival in India.

MS/4709879