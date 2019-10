Directed by Siamak Vahed, the animation has been accepted into the main section of the festival, which will be held from November 4 to 10.

“The candle was flickering…I went outside and found myself on the stairs,” reads the short synopsis of the animation.

‘Stair’ will also go on screen at the 11th edition of Tofuzi’ International Festival of Animated Films that kicked off today in Georgia.

MR/4752166