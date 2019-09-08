‘Son-Mother’ to premiere at 44th Toronto Filmfest. in Canada

Mahnaz Mohammadi’s fiction-feature debut movie “Son-Mother” will have its world premiere at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival in the Discovery section on Sept. 7.

Mohammadi has made a name for herself as a documentarian, with “Women Without Shadows” and “Travelogue” having won several awards at international film festivals.

“Son-Mother” marks her first fiction feature film and addresses the impact of tradition on the lives of women in present-day Iran, when a young widow is faced with the choice to either abandon her son or succumb to poverty, according to Variety.

The film is produced by Kaveh Famam (Europe Media Nest), Mohammad Rasoulof, who also wrote the screenplay, and Farzad Pak of Filminiran.

The Toronto International Film Festival will run until September 15.

