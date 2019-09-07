'Cinema Donkey' goes to Busan filmfest.

Written and directed by Shahed Ahmadlou, and produced by Ali Yavar, the Iranian black comedy ‘Cinema Donkey’ is about a filming group, which is making a humanitarian film that has a message for humanity. They need a professional donkey to play in a few scenes. Failing to find one, they settle for a donkey wandering in the woods.

The film will be screened at the 24th edition of Busan International Film Festival in South Korea, with both the director and producer attending the screening session.

It will also compete with other titles at the 'A Window on Asian Cinema' section, which features new and representative films by Asian filmmakers.

Another Iranian film, "7.5" directed by Navid Mahmoudi, and produced by his brother Jamshid Mahmoudi, has also been announced as part of the Busan's lineup.

The film, which is said to be quite different from Mahmoudis’ previous works, is the story of seven Iranian and Afghan girls narrated in seven episodes in the format of plan-sequence. “7.5” is the story of seven girls whose weddings are on the same night, but each are dealing with a different issue of their own.

The 24th edition of Busan International Film Festival will be held on October 3-12, 2019. The focus of the BIFF is introducing new films and first-time directors, especially those from Asian countries.

