  1. Politics
8 September 2019 - 16:39

Damascus protests as Turkey-US military start 'Safe Zone' patrols in Syria

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – According to media reports, armed Turkish military vehicles crossed into northeast Syria on Sunday to begin planned joint US-Turkey patrols.

The Turkish and US armed forces have started their joint patrols in a safe zone in Northeastern Syria, the Turkish Defence Ministry announced on Sunday, according to Sputnik. 

The ministry added that six Turkish armored vehicles also participated in patrols, adding that the patrols are being supported by unmanned aerial vehicles.

Syria condemned the joint US-Turkish patrols in border strip in northeast Syria and says it is 'flagrant violation' of country's sovereignty, according to an official statement.

"This step is an aggression and is aimed at prolonging the crisis in Syria," the Syrian foreign ministry said in a statement.

KI/4714334

News Code 149848
Kamal Iranidoost

