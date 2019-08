The presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey will meet in Ankara in September for the next Nur-Sultan (formerly known as Astana) summit on Syrian peace process.

Referring to the upcoming meeting, Pedersen said, "I will be visiting Iran shortly.”

“I look forward to its continued support. I have no doubt that the summit of the Presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran planned for mid-September can contribute to the effort underway," he said.

MNA/IRN83457522