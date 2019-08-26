Iranian fleets to be equipped with homegrown air defense systems: Khanzadi

“Great capabilities have been created in the field of missile systems and air defenses in short, medium and long ranges. We have arrived at an acceptable position in the field of point-defense. And with God’s grace, we will use these defense systems in our fleets to enhance the deterrence power,” he said on Monday while paying a visit to an exhibition of Defense Industry during which the missile defense system ‘Bavar 373’ is displayed along with other defense achievements of the country.

The homegrown Bavar-373 air defense system came on stream on Thursday, August 22, in a ceremony with President Rouhani in attendance. August 22 marks National Defense Industry Day in Iran.

The defense industry has managed to fulfill the needs of Army’s Navy, said Khanzadi, hailing invaluable capabilities of human resources in this field.

He went on to say that achieved technologies and techniques in Iran’s defense industry will have a great impact on the country’s defense tactics, adding, “These systems will help us in heavy destroyers to target flying objects in distant areas.”

Iran’s defense sector has seen many great achievements made by Iranian engineers during recent years. The most recent unveiling came on Thursday as domestically made Bavar-373 air defense system came on stream. Tehran has repeatedly announced that its military power is just aimed at defending the country against threats and does not present any threat to others.

MAH/IRN 83451759