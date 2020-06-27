IRGC Ground Force unveils new military achievements

One of the items was BTR-50 personnel carrier, a modified version of Makran personnel carrier, which enjoys an improved body and a new turret.

The vehicles’ turret is equipped with a fire-control system, thermal night-vision cameras, and a laser distance measurement system that can hit surface and aerial targets.

The personnel carrier’s turret also has a 30 mm caliber automatic cannon and a 7.62 mm caliber machine gun, controlled by a gunner inside the vehicle.

The IRGC chief also unveiled So’ban-1 machine gun, a modified version of Russian-made RPD machine gun.

Another major achievement of the IRGC unveiled this morning is a ground-penetrating radar system used for the detection of landmines and roadside bombs.

Mounted on a vehicle traveling at a speed of 10 km/h, the radar system can detect explosives hidden in the ground at a depth of up to 30 cm at a distance of 30 meters.

Another product unveiled by the IRGC was Me’raj-1 drone.

The reconnaissance UAV has a service ceiling of 12,000 feet and a maximum speed of 140 km/h. Weighing 35 kilograms, the aircraft has a flight endurance of 10.5 hours and can carry a payload of 5 kg. With a wingspan of 3.6 meters, Me’raj-1 has a range of 1,000 kilometers and a data link system with a range of up to 150 km.

