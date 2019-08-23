Bavar-373 increases impenetrability of Iran airspace: Army spox

He pointed to the unveiling of homemade Bavar-373 long-range missile defense system on Thu. and added, “producing this advanced long-range missile defense system and unveiling it on the National Defense Industry Day showcase only a part of our capabilities and innovation in defense industry.”

This giant task was conducted in ten years with unflinching and round-the-clock efforts of Iranian experts in the defense industry and Ministry of Defense as well as unsparing cooperation and collaboration of Army Air Defense Force, Taghikhani stated.

Taghikhani put the number of defense projects underway at Iran’s Army Force at 150 and highlighted, “some of these defense projects, which enjoy the world’s cutting-edge technology and standards, will be unveiled on different occasions."

MA/4699505