Iran unveils new generation of Bavar-373 air defence system

In the new system, the launchers of the Bavar system have been integrated with the tracking and fire control radar. The launchers of the Bavar system which in the initial version did not have a radar will now operate independently.

According to these images, each Bavar 373 launcher consists of a detection radar along with six launchers which is likely that each launcher will be able to engage hostile targets independently.

If the new system benefits from new launchers the engagement capability of this system will increase significantly.

The new generation of this defense system has been updated in different parts compared to the previous one.

SD/6365649