MPs appreciate MoD for developing Bavar-373 air defense system

202 members of the Iranian Parliament signed a statement on Tuesday to voice support and appreciation for the Iranian Defense Ministry.

The power and progress of the country's defense industry have been achieved through the creativity of faithful Iranian expert and is one of the pillars of confidence in national production which has frightened the enemies of the Iranian nation, reads the statement.

MPs further voiced strong support for the country’s defense sector while appreciating efforts of the Defense Ministry for safeguarding and developing defense industries.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani ordered the addition of home-made Bavar-373 missile defense system to the country’s network of air defense on Thursday. Bavar-373 is a mobile missile defense system designed to intercept and destroy incoming hostile targets flying at altitudes of up to 65 kilometers. The system employs missiles that have a maximum range of 300 kilometers. The long-range defense system is capable of detecting up to 300 targets simultaneously and engages six targets at a time.

Commander of Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said on Thursday that one of the most important features of the missile system is that the enemy has no idea what it will be encountering since all the data pertaining to the system is stored inside the country. The new system is said to be capable of neutralizing both conventional aerial targets such as aircraft and drones, as well as high-speed ballistic missiles.

MAH/ 4703595