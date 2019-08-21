Children filmfest. announces jury panel for intl. sections

The jury members are slated to select the best films lining up at the festival’s short and feature, CIFEJ, and animation sections.

Liya Gilmutdinova (Russia), Jung Hyun Yoo (South Korea), Daw-Ming Lee (China), Katharina Dockorn (Germany), Sara Kasir (Lebanon), Mohammad Mahdi Asgharpour (Iran), and Leili Rashidi (Iran) will select the best short and feature films of this section.

The top films in CIFEJ section will be selected by Dragan Fimon Milinkovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Fatma Aloo (Tanzania) and Mohammad Bakhshi (Iran).

In a meantime, the top animation films will be selected by Alexandre Athane (France), Izabela Plucinska (Poland), Niels Putman (Belgium), Mikhail Tumelya (Belarus) and Amir Saharkhiz (Iran).

The jury panel for the national section include Iraj Tahmaseb, Amrollah Ahmadjou, Gholamreza Ramezani, Sareh Bayat, Marjan Ashrafizadeh, Hamed Jafari, and Ali Mazaheri.

Presided by Alireza Tabesh, the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth is currently underway in Province of Isfahan through August 26 in the national and international sections.

MS