Iran's children filmfest. announces 'Web Series' jury members

Director and animation and web series tutor, Amin Haqshenas, animation and web series scriptwriter, Hadis Lezer Gholami and media and cyber activist Mojdeh Lavasani will select the films lining up at this section of the festival.

According to a previous announcement, the international competition includes three sections, the jury panel for each is as follows:

Liya Gilmutdinova (Russia), Jung Hyun Yoo (South Korea), Daw-Ming Lee (China), Katharina Dockorn (Germany), Sara Kasir (Lebanon), Mohammad Mahdi Asgharpour (Iran), and Leili Rashidi (Iran) will select the best short and feature films of this section.

The top films in CIFEJ section will be selected by Dragan Fimon Milinkovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Fatma Aloo (Tanzania) and Mohammad Bakhshi (Iran).

In a meantime, the top animation films will be selected by Alexandre Athane (France), Izabela Plucinska (Poland), Niels Putman (Belgium), Mikhail Tumelya (Belarus) and Amir Saharkhiz (Iran).

The jury panel for the national section include Iraj Tahmaseb, Amrollah Ahmadjou, Gholamreza Ramezani, Sareh Bayat, Marjan Ashrafizadeh, Hamed Jafari, and Ali Mazaheri.

Presided by Alireza Tabesh, the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth is currently underway in Province of Isfahan through August 26 in the national and international sections.

MS/PR