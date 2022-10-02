11th OMID international festival announces jury panel

The 11th edition OMID international student short film and photo festival will be held on May, 16-18, 2022 in Tehran, Iran.

Bahram Tavakoli, Ruhollah Hejazi, Rozbe Raiga, Amir Nowrozi, Milad Saeedi, and Mohammad Najarian are jury members of the film section.

Also, Mojtaba Aghaei, Mohammad Babaei, and Habib Majidi have been announced as members of the jury of the photo section.

This Festival will be open to all students with short films and photos from all around the world.

Omid festival is currently one of the biggest art events in the country and is funded by Iran’s ministry of Science, Research, and Technology. The festival aims to discover talented artists and showcase their work on a global scale.

