Iran's children film festival announces jury panel

Iraj Tahmaseb, Amrollah Ahmadjou, Gholamreza Ramezani, Sareh Bayat, Marjan Ashrafizadeh, Hamed Jafari, and Ali Mazaheri are slated to select the best films lining up at the festival’s national section.

Iraj Tahmaseb:

Graduate of theater at the Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Tehran, Tahmaseb is a TV anchor, actor, director, and screenwriter. He is also the actor, screenwriter and director of several films such as "Kolah Ghermezi and Cousin", "Once Upon a Time ", "Kolah Ghermezi and Serv-eNaz ", "Kolah Ghermezi and Bache Naneh".

Amrollah Ahmadjou:

He is a television director and screenwriter who started his job via making short films. He has completed his education in cinematography at the High School of Television and his first film was "Willow Branches". His famous TV series is called "Rozi Roozegari".

Hamed Jafari:

He is a cinema and animation producer. He holds a degree in economics and is the chairman of "Artwork Group". Jafari began his professional career as a producer of cinematic animations "6:50 in Bushehr" and is currently an official producer of the Iranian Cinema Producers' Association. He has produced the best-selling animations in the history of Iranian cinema, "The Prince of Rome" and "The Filshah", which won an honorary diploma from the 18th Iranian Cinema Feast.

Gholamreza Ramezani:

He is a director and screenwriter for children and the youth cinema. He has directed films such as "Impact", "Camp Escape", "Ashimashi Sparrow", etc. He has authored numerous works in the field of children in cinema and television.

Sareh Bayat:

Graduated from acting school, she is an Iranian actress, who has won the Silver Bear for Best Actress in 61st Berlin Film Festival, shared with other actresses of "A Separation". Bayat has also starred in "21 Days Later" directed by Mohammadreza Kheradmandan.

Marjan Ashrafizadeh:

She is a writer and director of cinema and television. She has master's degree in drama literature from the Faculty of Cinema and Theater at the University of the Arts. Her most notable works are "The Glory of One Life", "The Other" and directing of "The Abi". She has also worked extensively in the field of short films.

Mohammad- Ali Mazaheri:

He is a psychologist and professor at Shahid Beheshti University and dean of Shahid Beheshti University School of Education and Psychology. He is also a member of the Iranian Psychological Association and specializes in child psychology. He has published numerous articles in the field of psychology in various journals. He is also the author of several books in this field.

Presided by Alireza Tabesh, the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth is slated to be held in Province of Isfahan on August 19-26, 2019 in the feature, short story, web series, long animation, short animation sections.

MS/PR