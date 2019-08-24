Iran, Serbia to jointly make films for children

The first panel of making a joint film at the international committee of the 32nd International Film Festival of Children and Youth was held on August 20 in presence of the prominent Serbian filmmaker Mirolijub Vuckovic at the Central Library of Isfahan.

At the meeting, Vuckovic elaborated on the process of making a joint film by Iran and Serbia, sponsored by Farabi Cinema Foundation. The panel was followed by a press conference on the process.

Noting the complexity of making a joint film, he said that the agreement between Iran and Serbia was made in the international film festival in Germany based on the standards of both countries.

“Serbia is cooperating on making joint films with other countries, including Greece and France. Now, based on the ethical and environmental standards of Iran and Serbia the agreement was made with Farabi as a result of a shared understanding. Therefore, joint festivals and student and professor exchange in the field of filmmaking and cinema are expected,” he said.

Vuckovic added that the archive of the joint films will be at Serbia’s conservation center for arts, he added.

“The center is willing to cooperate with Iran, and will remain committed to the principles of the agreement,” the Serbian filmmaker said.

“For 12 years, I have been studying the cinemas of other countries, and it was the cinema of Iran that caught my eyes. The cinema is one of the most important arts that has been focused on by the center. Opening institutes for preserving arts and keeping the joint productions is another principle of the agreement,” he explained.

The filmmaker said, “Tehran, Shiraz and Tabriz are the cities that have been chosen for making the joint films.”

The international department of the Farabi Cinema Foundation made many efforts and coordinated many sessions of talks for reaching the agreement, he said. It was concluded at the end that 6 projects, 3 related to each countries, be examined and one of them be chosen for production. The project will address the field of young and adolescent movies, and probably will be inclined to kids’ movies.

He also said that the most important issue for making a joint film is to make sure that no mistakes will be made on economic, ethical and cultural dimensions, as there would not be any second chance for trial and error.

Presided by Alireza Tabesh, the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth is currently underway in Province of Isfahan through August 26 in the national and international sections.

MS/PR