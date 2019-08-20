Isfahan filmfest. to screen children’s favorite movies of classical Iranian cinema 

The movies in the Preserved Classics Section include “Harmonica” by Amir Naderi, “Where Is the Friend’s Home” by Abbas Kiarostami, “Niaz” by Alireza Davudnejad, “Tales of the Shahnameh” by Ali-Akbar Sadeqi, “The City of Mice” by Marzieh Borumand, “Thief of Dolls” by Mohammadreza Honarmand and “Patal and Little Dreams” by Masud Keramati which will be displayed at Charbaq Cinema Complex and Chehel Soton Hall and City Center in Isfahan.

“Once Upon a Time” and “Kolah-Qermezi”, both directed by Iraj Tahmasb, “Long Lost Sisters” by Kiumars Purahmad, “The Singing Cat” by Kambozia Partovi and “The City of Mice” by Marzieh Borumand are the films selected for the Memorable Films Section which will be displayed in Pardis Honar Hall in Isfahan.

Presided by Alireza Tabesh, the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth is slated to be held in Province of Isfahan on August 19-26, 2019 in the national and international sections.

MS/PR