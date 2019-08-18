Iran’s Police confiscate 57 kg illicit drugs in Naein

Police Chief of Naein Colonel Iraj Kakavand said Sunday that following comprehensive intelligence activities, the police forces seized 57 kg of opium and one smuggler has been arrested during an operation in the city.

According to him, the defendant was trying to transfer the narcotics to the province from the eastern provinces.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past four decades. The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

