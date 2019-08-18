Iran exports 630,000 tons of goods to Iraq via Mehran border

Mehran border is yet considered as one of the main hubs of goods export from the Islamic Republic of Iran to neighboring Iraq, he added.

Gholami pointed to the daily export of 1,000 trucks of goods to Iraq through Mehran border and added, “about 630,000 tons of goods, valued at $404 million, were exported to neighboring Iraq in the same period.”

He reiterated, “the volume of goods exported to Iraq through Mehran border has registered 26 and 43 percent hike in terms of value and weight respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.”

He pointed to the problem facing Iranian traders and merchants exporting products to Iraq and said, “with the coordination made in this regard, the problem in the field of paying toll and duties for exporting goods in the border is seriously being followed up between provincial and Iraqi officials.”

Fresh fruits and vegetables, construction materials, auto spare parts, plastic and rubber materials, glass and evaporative coolers are main products exported from Mehran border to neighboring Iraq in the same period, the director general added.

