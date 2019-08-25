Hamedan exports hit 177,000 tons in three months

The exported commodities mainly included rebar, air-conditioning engines, ferrosilicon, raisins, vaseline, pickles, dairy products, earthenware and cookware.

Turkey, Iraq, Pakistan, China, Afghanistan, Bulgaria, Ukraine, India, the UAE, Armenia and the Netherlands were the main export destinations.

The province’s imports in the same period amounted to 2,040 tons worth $201,000. The figure indicates a 41% and 55% increase in volume and value, respectively compared with the similar period of last year.

Germany, Austria and Spain were the main exporters to the province during the period, shipping products including, knitted fabric, potato seeds, polypropylene, textile products, auto parts, graphite electrodes used in furnaces and milling machine to Iran.

MNA/YJC7046294