  1. Economy
25 August 2019 - 10:09

Hamedan exports hit 177,000 tons in three months

Hamedan exports hit 177,000 tons in three months

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – Some 177,150 tons of non-oil goods worth 3 trillion rials (about $26 million) were exported from the western Iranian province of Hamedan in the first three months of the current fiscal (March 21-June 21).

The exported commodities mainly included rebar, air-conditioning engines, ferrosilicon, raisins, vaseline, pickles, dairy products, earthenware and cookware.

Turkey, Iraq, Pakistan, China, Afghanistan, Bulgaria, Ukraine, India, the UAE, Armenia and the Netherlands were the main export destinations.

The province’s imports in the same period amounted to 2,040 tons worth $201,000. The figure indicates a 41% and 55% increase in volume and value, respectively compared with the similar period of last year.

Germany, Austria and Spain were the main exporters to the province during the period, shipping products including, knitted fabric, potato seeds, polypropylene, textile products, auto parts, graphite electrodes used in furnaces and milling machine to Iran.

MNA/YJC7046294

News Code 149255

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News