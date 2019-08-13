SMEs export $4bn worth of products

Stabilizing the current situation at industrial parks is the main priority of ISIPO, he said, adding, “situation of industrial parks has not been changed in the current year (started March 21, 2019) as compared to the last year.”

He pointed to the 6th Development Program and added, “in 6th Five-Year Socioeconomic and Cultural Development Plan, it is emphasized that service-rendering organizations are duty bound to supply water, electricity, gas and also other required services to industrial and production units.”

ISIPO backs and supports 68 exports consortia in the country, so that the organization launched a new system using modern technologies in the second half of last year, the deputy industry minister stated.

