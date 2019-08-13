German exports to Iran halve

Sales to Iran plunged by 48% to 678 million euros ($758.8 million) from January through June year-on-year, data from the Federal Statistics Office reviewed by Reuters showed. Imports from Iran declined by 43% to nearly 110 million euros.

President Donald Trump last year pulled the United States out of a nuclear accord between Iran and major powers. Under the 2015 deal, international sanctions against Iran were relaxed in exchange for Tehran curbing its nuclear program.

Despite the US decision to reimpose the sanctions, Germany, France and Britain are trying to rescue the agreement by setting up a barter-based trade conduit with Iran, but an Iranian mirror mechanism has yet to be established, Reuters news agency reported.

If EU trade mechanism with Iran, also known as INSTEX, goes ahead, it would initially deal only in products such as pharmaceuticals and foods, which are not subject to US sanctions.

Iranian officials have repeatedly said INSTEX must cover oil sales or provide substantial credit facilities for it to be beneficial.

Last year, Germany exported mainly machinery, chemical products and cars and car parts to Iran.