Tehran to host 28th Handmade Carpet expo late Aug.

The event, which is known as the world’s most important and biggest event in the art and industry of handmade carpets, will host a score of Iranian and foreign companies active in different parts of the industry.

Iran National Carpet Center, as the sponsor and organizer of this important event, will provide special facilities and options for foreign businessmen who are active in the handmade carpet sector.

A number of business and trade delegations from various countries are expected to visit the exhibition and hold trade talks with Iranian producers and exporters of handwoven carpets.

The event attracts as many as 4,000 visitors each year. The previous edition of the exhibition hosted over 670 producers, export companies and manufacturing units across the country.

Persian handmade carpet, besides excellent position in art and culture, is considered as a luxury commodity with a high value that has been adorned in many palaces, museums and private houses around the world.

