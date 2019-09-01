Identifying requirements to design, produce handwoven carpet kicks off

He pointed to the introduction of topics of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked with Iran National Carpet Center (INCC) and added, “training, promoting and culturalizing the use of e-commerce in handwoven carpet industry, developing systemic infrastructures in order to manage commercial chain of handwoven carpet [including gods tracking goods and supporting emergence of startups as well as key role of knowledge-based companies in order to develop applications of e-commerce in carpet industry both in domestic and foreign markets] have been cited as three main topics of the MoU.”

For her part, Head of Iran National Carpet Center Fereshteh Dastpak emphasized on the key role of startups in removing problem for selling carpet in domestic and foreign markets and added, “startups and knowledge-based companies can resolve most problems facing carpet industry of the country.”

It should be noted that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been inked between E-Commerce Development Center of Iran and Iran National Carpet Center in line with commissioning and promoting electronic commerce in carpet industry of the country.

