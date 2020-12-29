1st solo exhibition of Iran handwoven carpets opened in China

In this exhibition, which was inaugurated in the presence of local officials entitled "In Search of Silk Road Civilization", "Ramazan Parvaz" Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Shanghai thanked the organizers for holding this prestigious exhibition in the historical-cultural city of Nanjing.

He pointed to the rich Iranian and Chinese civilization as well as cultural commonalities of the two countries on “Silk Road” dating back to two thousand years ago and described this rich civilization as a suitable ground for further cooperation between the two countries in future and within the framework of World Belt-Road Plan.

He referred to the twin-city agreement between two historical cities of Iran’s Shiraz and China’s Nanjing and termed organizing this prestigious exhibition as a turning point in introducing the high cultural capacities of Iran’s historical civilization.

It is hoped that, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries of Iran and China, various cultural programs will be held in the historic city of Nanjing in 2021, he said, adding, “I believe that implementation of cultural and exhibition programs will be one of the best tools to get more familiarity between two great nations of Iran and China."

The exhibition will be open to the public at the venue of the Nanjing Museum of Art until Jan. 9.

MA/IRN84165228