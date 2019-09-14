Intl. machine made carpet expo inaugurated in Tehran

The exhibition is participated by 38 Iranian and foreign companies at Tehran International Permanent Fairground and will wrap up on September 16.

As reported, 870 industrial units are producing machine made carpets in Iran, providing 25,000 jobs. The units have the potential to earn $400 million of foreign revenues for the country, reports say.

The 28th edition of Iran Handmade Carpet Exhibition, as a unique event in the field of Persian handmade carpet, was held at the same place from August 25-31, 2019.

Persian handmade carpet, besides excellent position in art and culture, is considered as a luxury commodity with a high value that has been adorned in many palaces, museums and private houses around the world.

