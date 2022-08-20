Iran to hold six exhibitions in Qatar: industry ministry

Five exhibitions in the field of introducing Iranian goods and products and one exhibition of Iranian handwoven carpets and handicrafts will be held in Doha, Omid Ghalibaf stated.

As licensed by the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) and Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC), these five exhibitions will be held in Oct. 2022 in the fields of foodstuff, carpet, handicrafts, furniture and chandelier, decorative, construction materials, Islamic fashion style, hotel management, catering, technical and engineering services.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghalibaf pointed to Iranian handwoven and handicrafts exhibition and said that this exhibition will be held at the initiative taken by the Iranian Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts in the Qatari capital of Doha concurrent with the organizing world’s most prestigious sports event in this country.

In this respect, a direct shipping transportation line was launched between the two countries, he said, adding, “In addition, suitable ways have been paved for exchanging money through a non-banking system.”

