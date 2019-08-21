Iran to take part in Berlin Intl. Green Week exhibition

Islamic Republic of Iran will participate in this prestigious international exhibition.

The Director General of the Ministry of Agriculture for International Affairs Hooman Fat’hi made the remarks on Wed. and added, "according to the data received from Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it is agreed that Berlin Intl. Green Week Exhibition will be held in the aforementioned date on the sidelines of organizing 12th meeting of agriculture ministers."

He went on to say that companies with pavilions at the exhibition will showcase their latest achievements and products to public view.

This exhibition will also provide the chance for exhibitors to supply their latest products.

Berlin International Green Week is an important and prestigious international trade fair held annually in Berlin, Germany, for processors and marketers in agriculture, horticulture and various food industries.

MA/4697891