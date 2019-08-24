Tehran to host 32nd National Crafts Exhibition

The exhibit will feature arrays of personal ornamentation, woodwork, illuminated manuscript, miniature, textile printing, enamel, leatherwork, handwoven textile, calligraphy, traditional musical instrument, metalwork, and marquetry to name a few.

In the past couple of years, dozens of high-quality Iranian handicrafts have been honored with UNESCO seals of excellence.

Concurrent with the event, the 28th edition of Iran Handmade Carpet Exhibition, as a unique event in the field of Persian handmade carpet, will also be held at the fairground.

Iran National Carpet Center, as the sponsor and organizer of this important event, will provide special facilities and options for foreign businessmen who are active in the handmade carpet sector.

A number of business and trade delegations from various countries are expected to visit the exhibition and hold trade talks with Iranian producers and exporters of handwoven carpets.

The event attracts as many as 4,000 visitors each year. The previous edition of the exhibition hosted over 670 producers, export companies and manufacturing units across the country.

Persian handmade carpet, besides excellent position in art and culture, is considered as a luxury commodity with a high value that has been adorned in many palaces, museums and private houses around the world.

