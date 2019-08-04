Police seize 1.4 tons of drugs in SE Iran

Police Chief of Sistan and Balouchestan province Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari said Sunday that following comprehensive intelligence activities, the police forces seized 1.425 tons of illicit drugs during an operation in Khash.

1,180 kg of opium and 125 kg of hashish and 180 kg of other drugs were seized during the operation, he added.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

