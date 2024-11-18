IRGC comments on Israeli killing of Hezbollah media chief

Hezbollah's media relations officer Mohammad Afif, who was present by coincidence in the targeted building, was martyred in an Israeli airstrike against the Ba'ath party's headquarters building in Ras Al-Nabaa, Lebanon.

Reacting to the Israeli crime, IRGC said in a statement that the Israeli occupiers' action would not damage the global spread of Hezbollah's voice of resistance.

Mohammad Afif's successors would continue to play his essential role and cause fear to the Zionists, it added.

SD/Nournews Channel