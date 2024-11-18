Iran will respond to Israeli threats in its own way: Baghaei

Speaking in his weekly presser on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said, "A regime that does not have no faith in the principles and goals of the United Nations and peaceful life in the international community, basically does not deserve to be present in international forums."

Pointing out the nuclear threats posed by the Tel Aviv regime against Iran, adding, "The UN special rapporteur on human rights has also requested that countries collectively prevent the Zionist regime from being a member of the United Nations and based on this logic, there is no necessity for this regime's presence in international organizations where issues and problems are to be discussed. We welcome other countries joining this campaign."

It is an accepted principle that heinous crimes, genocide, and war crimes should not go unpunished, but in the last year, everyone saw that the Zionist regime has continued its crimes with the US's support, he said.

Obstructing the path of justice itself is considered an accomplice to a crime, Baghaei said, referring to the US's obstruction of international laws in favor of the Zionist regime.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian diplomat said that the Zionist regime's threats against Iran are against international law and Iran will respond in its own way and appropriately.

MNA/