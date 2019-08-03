Iran, Turkey to hold joint cooperation commission in Sep.

The top officials highlighted the need for efforts to help promote trade relations to the levels set by the two countries' presidents and also conferred on holding a joint cooperation commission in September.

The latest regional developments and the need to maintain multilateral cooperation to strengthen the stability and security of the West Asian region were also discussed during the meeting.

Holding next round of Astana Summit in Turkey with the Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents in attendance in the near future and holding meeting of the two countries joint cooperation council in September were among other issues discussed during the meeting.

During the meeting, Vaezi also conveyed warm greeting of President Hassan Rouhani to the Turkish government and nation, stressing that Tehran welcomes enhancing cooperation with Ankara in all areas.

Heading a high-level politico-economic delegation, Vaezi made a one-day visit to Ankara on Friday to meet with Erdogan and several other senior Turkish officials.

Earlier in the day, Vaezi held separate talks with Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez and Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak Berat Albayrak to review the conditions of making the upcoming joint commission more efficient.

