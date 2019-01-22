Iran transfers 215 Afghan convicts back home

Mahmoud Abbassi said the move follows an extradition treaty signed by the ministers of justice of Afghanistan and Iran in Tehran two months ago, under which Iran should send a total of 700 Afghan convicts to their country by the end of the current fiscal year, in four phases (ends March 20).

201 convicts in the first phase, 242 convicts in the second phase, and 215 convicts in the third phase have been expatriated to Afghanistan during early this month (January) on Dugaron border on east of Iran, to serve the remaining period of their sentences in their own country. They were mostly indicted for drug-related crimes and illegal entrance into Iran, he noted.

He added the remaining convicts will be sent to their homeland in the near future.

Head of the transfer committee of convicts mentioned that 658 Afghan prisoners have been sent back to Afghanistan so far.

